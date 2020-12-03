CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
California Baptist seeks revenge on SLU

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

Southeastern Louisiana (1-3) vs. California Baptist (0-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist seeks revenge on Southeastern Louisiana after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 2, when the Lions shot 46.4 percent from the field while limiting California Baptist’s shooters to just 40 percent on their way to a one-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Keon Clergeot, Joe Kasperzyk and Pape Diop have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Lions scoring this season.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Clergeot has connected on 8.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist as a team has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

