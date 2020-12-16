CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Calcaterra carries San Diego past Cal Poly 70-61

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:31 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Joey Calcaterra posted 18 points and seven rebounds as San Diego got past Cal Poly 70-61 on Wednesday.

Frankie Hughes, the Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16.0 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shots.

Keith Smith had 12 points for the Mustangs (2-3). Hank Hollingsworth added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Sanders had 10 points.

