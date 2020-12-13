CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Cal St.-Fullerton routs NAIA-member San Diego Christian

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 9:10 PM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Wayne Arnold posted 19 points as Cal State Fullerton routed NAIA-member San Diego Christian 94-70 on Sunday.

Arnold hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Jalen Harris had 13 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-0). Tory San Antonio added 13 points. Vincent Lee had 12 points.

Teyden Gause had 23 points for the Hawks. Nathan Clark added 12 points. Riley Blea had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

