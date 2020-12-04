CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
C. Michigan visits W. Illinois

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 5:30 PM

Central Michigan (0-3) vs. Western Illinois (0-1)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Western Illinois look to bounce back from losses.

TEAM LEADERS: .TERRIFIC TRAVON: Travon Broadway Jr. has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 4-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Chippewas gave up 81.6 points per game while scoring 79.4 per outing. Western Illinois went 1-7 in non-conference play, averaging 72.6 points and giving up 83 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

