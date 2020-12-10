C. Michigan plays host to Valpo

Valparaiso (2-3) vs. Central Michigan (1-3) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Central…

Valparaiso (2-3) vs. Central Michigan (1-3)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso and Central Michigan both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Central Michigan earned a 79-73 win on the road over Western Illinois on Sunday, while Valparaiso walked away with an 80-58 blowout win at home against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay, Nick Robinson and Sheldon Edwards have combined to account for 35 percent of all Crusaders scoring this season.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Valparaiso has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Crusaders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has an assist on 37 of 84 field goals (44 percent) across its past three outings while Valparaiso has assists on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked second in the MAC with an average of 76.2 possessions per game.

