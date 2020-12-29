BYU looks to extend streak vs Pepperdine

Brigham Young (9-2, 0-0) vs. Pepperdine (4-5, 0-0) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young…

Brigham Young (9-2, 0-0) vs. Pepperdine (4-5, 0-0)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pepperdine. Brigham Young has won by an average of 16 points in its last five wins over the Waves. Pepperdine’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 99-83 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Colbey Ross has accounted for 50 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Cougars are 2-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Waves. Pepperdine has an assist on 45 of 72 field goals (62.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 62 of 91 field goals (68.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game. The Cougars have averaged 82 per game over their four-game winning streak.

