Buster scores 21 to carry Lamar over SE Louisiana 74-64

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Davion Buster had 21 points as Lamar got past Southeastern Louisiana 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Both teams were playing their first Southland Conference game of the season.

Avery Sullivan had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Lamar (2-7, 1-0 Southland Conference). Kasen Harrison added 12 points and Anderson Kopp had 11.

Joe Kasperzyk had 18 points for the Lions (2-7, 0-1). Gus Okafor added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jamon Kemp had six rebounds.

