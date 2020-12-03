CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Burns scores 19 to carry Winthrop over UALR 80-75

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 7:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had 19 points as Winthrop edged past Arkansas-Little Rock 80-75 on Thursday.

Burns shot 9 for 10 from the floor.

Charles Falden had 12 points for Winthrop (2-0). Chandler Vaudrin had 11 points and eight assists, and Adonis Arms added six rebounds.

Markquis Nowell had 25 points and 10 assists for the Trojans (2-2). He also committed seven turnovers. Nikola Maric added 20 points and 11 rebounds and Marko Lukic had 11 points.

