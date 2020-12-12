CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Burk scores 18 to carry IUPUI past Tennessee State 69-66

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:15 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk posted 18 points, including two free throws with five seconds left, as IUPUI narrowly defeated Tennessee State 69-66 on Saturday.

Mike DePersia had 10 points and eight assists for IUPUI (1-0). Elyjah Goss added seven points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

Shakem Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (0-2). Mark Freeman added 14 points and Yusuf Mohamed had 11 points.

___

___

