CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Buffen, Joiner each net…

Buffen, Joiner each net 16, Ole Miss stifles UT Martin 90-43

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — KJ Buffen and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi overwhelmed Tennessee-Martin 90-43 on Tuesday.

The Rebels had an early 12-0 run and a late 9-0 surge en route to a 47-19 halftime lead. Buffen had 12 points as Ole Miss shot 62% and limited the Skyhawks to 25%.

Mississippi opened the second half with an 18-2 run and the lead reached 55 on a Joiner jumper with 5:48 to play. Ole Miss finished 35 of 60 from the field (58%) and had a 45-22 rebounding advantage.

Matthew Murrell added 13 points and Austin Crowley scored a career-high 11 for the Rebels (5-1). Luis Rodriguez grabbed nine rebounds and Devontae Shuler had eight assists.

No player reached double figures for the Skyhawks (3-2).

Ole Miss entered the game allowing 54.6 points a game, fourth in the nation, and forcing 20.6 turnover, fifth nationally. UT Martin had 20 turnovers.

The Rebels are scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Alabama next Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up