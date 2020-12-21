CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo takes on SBU

Buffalo takes on SBU

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Buffalo (3-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (2-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure squares off against Buffalo in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo came up short in a 107-96 overtime game at Syracuse in its last outing. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 77-69 home win against Hofstra in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The powerful Osun Osunniyi has averaged a double-double with 19.5 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Bonnies. Complementing Osunniyi is Dominick Welch, who is putting up 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals per game. The Bulls have been led by Jeenathan Williams, who is averaging 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 42.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 61.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 27.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 26 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Bonaventure offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The Buffalo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 315th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up