Bueckers, No. 3 UConn rout UMass-Lowell 79-23

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:25 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points in her UConn debut, and the third-ranked Huskies routed UMass-Lowell 79-23 on Saturday.

Bueckers, last year’s national high school player of the year, also had nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 points and nine rebounds for UConn. Christyn Williams added 10 points and seven boards.

Denise Solis finished with 11 points for UMass-Lowell (0-2), which was held to to just eight baskets on 56 shots (14%).

NORTHERN IOWA 65, No. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 48

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Karli Rucker scored 18 points and Northern Iowa dominated the middle quarters to hand South Dakota State its second-straight loss.

Trailing 13-8 after the first period, the Panthers opened a 28-23 lead at the half and stretched that 54-36 after three quarters.

Rucker scored 15 points in those two quarters and Northern Iowa (3-2) was 14 of 27, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and made 12 of 14 free throws. The Jackrabbits (3-2) were 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 34% with just two free throws and 14 turnovers.

South Dakota State played its first three games at home and beat No. 15 Iowa State and No. 18 Gonzaga. They lost their first game at Kansas State, 62-53 on Thursday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

