Bryant plays Stony Brook

Stony Brook (1-3) vs. Bryant (3-2)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Bryant look to bounce back from losses. Stony Brook fell short in a 72-67 game at Hofstra in its last outing. Bryant lost 93-91 to St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Stony Brook’s Frankie Policelli, Jaden Sayles and Mouhamadou Gueye have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Seawolves scoring this season.FRANKIE IS A FORCE: Policelli has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Stony Brook has lost its last three road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 81 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seawolves. Bryant has an assist on 65 of 114 field goals (57 percent) across its previous three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant is ranked third in Division I with an average of 101.4 points per game.

