Bryant lifts Georgia Southern over Carver College 119-43

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 10:10 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Cam Bryant scored a career-high 29 points as Georgia Southern easily beat Carver College 119-43 on Sunday night.

Ralueke Orizu had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Southern (6-2). Prince Toyambi added 13 points and nine rebounds. JeMar Lincoln had 12 points. Carver added nine rebounds and and two assists.

Georgia Southern is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season and shot 75% from the field in the first half, making 11 of its first 12 shots to lead 62-22 at the break.

Antwon Ferrell had 12 points for the Cougars of the NCCAA, whose season-opening losing streak reached 14 games.

