Bryant beats Wagner 81-75

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 7:31 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss and Michael Green III scored 20 points apiece and Bryant topped Wagner for the second day in a row, winning 81-75 on Thursday.

Green III also had 10 assists and joined Hall Elisias with a double-double. Elisias had 12 points and 10 rebounds, plus seven blocks. Charles Pride had 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 Northeast Conference).

Elijah Ford scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Seahawks (0-3, 0-2). Alex Morales added 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Elijah Allen had 11 points.

Bryant defeated Wagner 74-62 on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

