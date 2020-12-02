CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Brown, Moreno lead E. Kentucky past SC-Upstate 95-78

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 9:03 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jomaru Brown and Michael Moreno scored 18 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky topped South Carolina Upstate 95-78 on Wednesday. Tre King added 17 points for the Colonels. Moreno also had five assists, while King posted seven rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr. had 12 points and six assists for Eastern Kentucky (3-1).

Tommy Bruner had 19 points for the Spartans (0-3). Everette Hammond added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryson Mozone had 10 points.

