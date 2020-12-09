CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Brown double-double leads Miami…

Brown double-double leads Miami (OH) past W. Illinois 67-57

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dalonte Brown recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 67-57 win over Western Illinois in the opening round of the Miami Invitational on Wednesday.

Mekhi Lairy and Isaiah Lands-Coleman each added 12 points for Miami (Ohio), which opened the game on a 14-0 run. Lands-Coleman added six rebounds for the RedHawks (2-1).

Dae Dae Grant, who led the RedHawks in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to only 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

Will Carius had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (0-3). Tamell Pearson added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Watson Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up