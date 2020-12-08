CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Brown, Carter carry Murray…

Brown, Carter carry Murray State past Austin Peay 87-57

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 19 points as Murray State easily beat Austin Peay 87-57 on Tuesday night.

Chico Carter Jr. added 17 points for Murray State (3-1). KJ Williams chipped in 16 points with seven rebounds, and Brion Whitley had 10 points.

The game marked the first Ohio Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Terry Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Governors (3-2). Tai’Reon Joseph added 12 points and Carlos Paez had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up