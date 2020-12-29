CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Broadway Jr. lifts C. Michigan over E. Michigan 87-60

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 9:57 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Travon Broadway Jr. matched his career high with 21 points as Central Michigan easily defeated Eastern Michigan 87-60 on Tuesday night.

Meikkel Murray had 18 points and seven rebounds for Central Michigan (5-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Matt Beachler added 13 points. Malik Muhammad had seven rebounds.

Ty Groce had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (2-3, 0-2). Bryce McBride added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

