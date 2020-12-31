CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Bouyea leads San Francisco over San Diego 70-62

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 8:08 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea tied his career high with 24 points as San Francisco beat San Diego 70-62 on Thursday.

The game marked the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Josh Kunen and Dzmitry Ryuny combined for 17 pointws and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (7-4).

Josh Parrish had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (1-4). Joey Calcaterra added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 12 points.

