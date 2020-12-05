CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Boum scores 34 to lead UTEP past Sul Ross State 84-65

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 10:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had a career-high 34 points as UTEP topped Sul Ross State 84-65 on Saturday night.

Boum hit all 13 of his free throws. Bryson Williams had 26 points for UTEP (2-0).

Julian Paredes had 14 points for the Lobos. Omar Boone and Tristen Licon each had 13 points.

