Bothwell scores 22 to carry Furman past Chattanooga 77-73

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 22 points as Furman edged past Chattanooga 77-73 on Wednesday in a Southern…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 22 points as Furman edged past Chattanooga 77-73 on Wednesday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Bothwell made four free throws in the last 30 seconds, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Malachi Smith, to give Furman a three-point lead at 14.1. Smith was off on another 3-pointer and Garrett Hien put Furman ahead by two possessions.

Jalen Slawson had 16 points for Furman (7-3). Noah Gurley added 13 points and Clay Mounce had nine rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points for the Mocs (9-1), whose nine-game season-opening winning streak was broken. KC Hankton added 17 points and Smith had eight points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.