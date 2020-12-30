CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Bothwell scores 22 to…

Bothwell scores 22 to carry Furman past Chattanooga 77-73

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 22 points as Furman edged past Chattanooga 77-73 on Wednesday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Bothwell made four free throws in the last 30 seconds, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Malachi Smith, to give Furman a three-point lead at 14.1. Smith was off on another 3-pointer and Garrett Hien put Furman ahead by two possessions.

Jalen Slawson had 16 points for Furman (7-3). Noah Gurley added 13 points and Clay Mounce had nine rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points for the Mocs (9-1), whose nine-game season-opening winning streak was broken. KC Hankton added 17 points and Smith had eight points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up