Bothwell leads Furman over College of Charleston 81-57

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 26 points as Furman easily defeated College of Charleston 81-57 on Saturday.

Noah Gurley had 18 points and three blocks for Furman (4-0). Jalen Slawson added 16 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks. Bothwell shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Zep Jasper had 12 points for the Cougars (1-2). Dontavius King added 11 points.

