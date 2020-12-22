CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Boston College beats Maine…

Boston College beats Maine to snap 4-game losing streak

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 2:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jay Heath had 16 points, CJ Felder scored 11 of his 14 points in a big first half, and Boston College beat Maine 78-62 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Boston College (2-5) bounced back from its worst home loss in Conte Forum history, losing 101-63 against Syracuse.

BC built a commanding 43-24 lead at the break after closing on a 12-2 run — with six points from Felder. BC’s lead didn’t go below 16 points in the second half. The Eagles forced Maine into 24 turnovers, scoring 28 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford tied his career high with four of BC’s season-high 15 steals.

Wynston Tabbs and James Karnik, a Lehigh transfer, each had 10 points for BC. The Eagles were originally scheduled to play California, but it was canceled after a mutual decision between the schools. Cal also scheduled a last-minute game for Tuesday against Seattle University.

LeChaun DuHart scored 17 of Maine’s first 32 points and finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers. Steph Ingo had 15 points and six rebounds.

Maine (0-3) opened its season last weekend after a 287-day gap between games. The Black Bears missed five potential early-season matchups, including then-No. 4 Virginia, after pausing activities in November.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up