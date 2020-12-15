CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Bohannon nets 22, Youngstown…

Bohannon nets 22, Youngstown rolls defeats WV Tech

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 12:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Youngstown State to an 80-66 win over NAIA member West Virginia Tech on Monday.

Darius Quisenberry added 21 points and freshman Shemar Rathan-Mayes 18 to help the Penguins (3-0) to their best state in seven seasons.

Darrin Martin scored 17 points and Tamon Scruggs 15 for the Golden Bears.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Agencies, companies rush to secure networks after huge hack

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up