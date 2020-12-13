HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Bohannon leads Youngstown St. over Binghamton 79-65

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 4:18 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Naz Bohannon scored 23 points as Youngstown State topped Binghamton 79-65 on Sunday.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Youngstown State (2-0) to become the 38th player in school history to score 1,000 points. Michael Akuchie added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Garrett Covington had 11 points.

Brenton Mills had 15 points for the Bearcats (0-3). George Tinsley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ogheneyole Akuwovo had 10 points.

