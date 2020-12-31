CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Bligen scores 14 to carry Longwood past UNC-Asheville 65-55

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 5:34 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Heru Bligen came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Longwood to a 65-55 win over UNC-Asheville on Thursday.

Jesper Granlund had 12 points and seven rebounds for Longwood (2-8, 1-3 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Justin Hill added eight rebounds.

Tajion Jones had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-1). LJ Thorpe added 10 points and six assists. Evan Clayborne had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

UNC-Asheville won the first game 80-73 on Wednesday.

