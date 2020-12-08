CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Blair scores 22 to…

Blair scores 22 to carry Georgetown over Coppin State 80-48

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jahvon Blair had 22 points as Georgetown romped past Coppin State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Jamorko Pickett had 19 points and 18 rebounds for Georgetown (2-2). Chudier Bile added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Donald Carey had eight rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (0-4). Chereef Knox added 12 points and Anthony Tarke had five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up