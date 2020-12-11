CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Blacksher Jr. leads Grand Canyon over Nevada 87-77

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 11:57 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had a career-high 22 points as Grand Canyon topped Nevada 87-77 on Friday night.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points for Grand Canyon (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Oscar Frayer added 12 points and nine rebounds. Mikey Dixon had 11 points.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 24 points for the Wolf Pack (4-2). Grant Sherfield added 16 points. Warren Washington had 10 points.

