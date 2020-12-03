CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Binghamton welcomes Marist in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 3:30 PM

Marist (0-0) vs. Binghamton (0-0)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two New York schools will meet as Binghamton gets its 2020-21 season underway by hosting the Marist Red Foxes. Marist went 7-23 last year and finished 11th in the MAAC, while Binghamton ended up 10-19 and finished ninth in the America East.

DID YOU KNOW: Marist went 1-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Red Foxes gave up 65.8 points per game while scoring 56.2 per outing. Binghamton went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 67.8 points and allowing 79 per game in the process.

