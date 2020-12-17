Big Sky play starts for Weber State, Portland St.

Weber State (2-1, 0-0) vs. Portland State (1-2, 0-0) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Weber State (2-1, 0-0) vs. Portland State (1-2, 0-0)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Portland State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Weber State finished with eight wins and 12 losses, while Portland State won 12 games and lost eight.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. James Scott, Amari McCray, Khalid Thomas and Charles Jones have combined to account for 52 percent of Portland State’s scoring this season. For Weber State, Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Michal Kozak and Zahir Porter have combined to account for 74 percent of all Weber State scoring.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Brown has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.4 percent this year. That figure is the 13th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Weber State stands at just 19.8 percent (ranked 291st).

