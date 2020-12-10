Big East play starts for Xavier, Providence

Xavier (7-0, 0-0) vs. Providence (4-2, 0-0) Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits…

Xavier (7-0, 0-0) vs. Providence (4-2, 0-0)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Providence as Big East play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Xavier finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Providence won 12 games and lost six.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has relied heavily on its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Musketeers points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: David Duke has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Musketeers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Friars. Providence has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three outings while Xavier has assists on 61 of 90 field goals (67.8 percent) during its past three games.

IMAGINE THAT: Each of these teams put up a grand total of 138 points against one another in two matchups last season.

