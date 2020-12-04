CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Berhow, Carter lead Northern…

Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.

Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa (1-3). James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds.

John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up