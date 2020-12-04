Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53

The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday…

Listen now to WTOP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.

Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa (1-3). James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds.

John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.