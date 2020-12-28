Bergersen, Central Ark. visit No. 2 Baylor

Central Arkansas (1-6) vs. No. 2 Baylor (6-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Central Arkansas (1-6) vs. No. 2 Baylor (6-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rylan Bergersen and Central Arkansas will face Jared Butler and No. 2 Baylor. The senior Bergersen has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Butler, a junior, is averaging 14.4 points and seven assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Baylor’s Butler has averaged 14.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 13.2 points, six assists and 2.3 steals. For Central Arkansas, Bergersen has averaged 15.3 points and four rebounds while DeAndre Jones has put up 10.3 points and 4.6 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Butler has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Butler has accounted for 13 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Central Arkansas has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 84.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Baylor offense has recently used assists to create baskets more often than Central Arkansas. Baylor has an assist on 69 of 99 field goals (69.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Arkansas has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 25.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).

