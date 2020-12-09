CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:37 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Quinlan Bennett had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar edged past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Davion Buster added 16 points and while Avery Sullivan chipped in 15 for Lamar (1-4).

Russell Harrison had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (1-2). Josh Nicholas added 11 points and Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

