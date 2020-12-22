CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Bender scores 21 to lead Mercer past Kennesaw State 81-71

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:13 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Maciej Bender had a career-high 21 points and Mercer beat Kennesaw State 81-71 on Tuesday.

Ross Cummings had 15 points for Mercer (7-1), Leon Ayers III added 15 points and Felipe Haase had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points for the Owls (3-5). Terrell Burden added 17 points. Chris Youngblood had 10 points.

