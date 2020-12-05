CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Bender carries Mercer past Columbia International 88-62

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 2:27 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Maciej Bender scored 19 points as Mercer romped past Columbia International 88-62 on Saturday.

Leon Ayers III and Neftali Alvarez added 16 points each for the Bears (4-0). Alvarez also had eight assists and Felipe Haase had 13 rebounds and five assists.

Julio Rodriguez had 17 points for the Rams. Dianthony Heathcock added eight rebounds.

