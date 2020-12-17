Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Belmont (6-1, 1-0) vs. Tennessee State (0-2, 0-1) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks…

Belmont (6-1, 1-0) vs. Tennessee State (0-2, 0-1)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee State. Belmont has won by an average of 17 points in its last six wins over the Tigers. Tennessee State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2018, a 64-56 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee State’s Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LUKE: Luke Smith has connected on 50 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.