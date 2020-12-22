HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Bell carries North Texas past LSU-Alexandria 110-78

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 4:25 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had a career-high 21 points as North Texas easily defeated LSU-Alexandria 110-78 on Tuesday.

Terence Lewis II had 13 points for North Texas (4-3). Mardrez McBride added 13 points and Zachary Simmons had 12 points. Bell made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Joe Lewis had 12 points for the Generals. Rodney Munson added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

