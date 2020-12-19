CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Bean lifts Utah St.…

Bean lifts Utah St. past N. Colorado 63-50

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 63-50 win over Northern Colorado on Friday night.

Marco Anthony had 19 points for Utah State (3-3). Rollie Worster added 12 points. Neemias Queta had three assists.

Daylen Kountz had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-2). Kur Jockuch added 11 points. Bodie Hume had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up