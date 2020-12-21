CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Bean leads Utah State over San Jose State 107-62

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 11:59 PM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 107-62 win over San Jose State on Monday night in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Bean made 8 of 10 shots. Brock Miller had 14 points for Utah State (4-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Marco Anthony added 12 points. Steven Ashworth had 10 points. Neemias Queta tied a career high with six blocks plus eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Richard Washington had 20 points for the Spartans (1-3, 0-1). Sebastian Mendoza added 11 points. Seneca Knight had six rebounds.

