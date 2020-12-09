CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Bean leads Utah St. past College of Idaho 90-64

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 12:07 AM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points as Utah State easily beat NAIA member College of Idaho 90-64 on Tuesday night.

Steven Ashworth added 15 points and seven assists, both career-highs, for the Aggies (2-3). Rollie Worster and Sean Bairstow scored 11 points apiece.

Ricardo Time had 16 points for the Coyotes, Jalen Galloway added 13 and Charles Elzie III 12.

