BC looks to end streak vs Louisville

Louisville (6-1, 1-0) vs. Boston College (2-6, 0-2)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville looks to extend Boston College’s conference losing streak to nine games. Boston College’s last ACC win came against the North Carolina State Wolfpack 71-68 on Feb. 16, 2020. Louisville beat Kentucky by three points at home on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Wynston Tabbs is averaging 15.6 points to lead the way for the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford has complemented Tabbs and is putting up 8.9 points per game. The Cardinals are led by David Johnson, who is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinals. Boston College has an assist on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three contests while Louisville has assists on 28 of 63 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Louisville defense has held opponents to just 61.4 points per game, the 30th-lowest in Division I. Boston College has allowed an average of 81.8 points through eight games (ranked 230th, nationally).

