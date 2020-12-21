CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Baxter scores 22 to lead Morgan St. past Delaware 65-59

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 9:42 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Troy Baxter had 22 points as Morgan State beat Delaware 65-59 on Monday night.

Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (3-2). Tahj-Malik Campbell added six rebounds. Malik Miller had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Allen had 22 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-3). Johnny McCoy added 12 points. Kevin Anderson had 12 points and six assists.

