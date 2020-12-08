CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Baxter leads Morgan State over Iona 83-72

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 8:35 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Troy Baxter scored 25 points and Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points as Morgan State topped Iona 83-72 on Tuesday.

Malik Miller had 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (2-1). Sherwyn Devonish added seven assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Gaels (1-2). Berrick JeanLouis added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Ross had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

