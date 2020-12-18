CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Bannan leads Montana past Dickinson State 78-51

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 9:30 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Montana to a 78-51 win over Dickinson State on Friday.

Michael Steadman had 18 points for Montana (3-4). Kyle Owens added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bryce Knox had 20 points for the Blue Hawks.

