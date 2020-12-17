Bama squares off against WKU

Western Kentucky (5-2) vs. Alabama (4-2) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Alabama…

Western Kentucky (5-2) vs. Alabama (4-2)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Alabama both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad earned a home victory in their last game. Alabama earned an 83-80 win over Furman on Tuesday, while Western Kentucky won 68-65 over Rhode Island on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford and Jordan Bruner have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Bassey has connected on 15.4 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hilltoppers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) across its past three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 52 of 87 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.4 free throws per game and 25.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.