‘Bama reaches 800th SEC victory in 82-64 win over Ole Miss

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 11:36 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points off the bench and John Petty Jr. scored 13, and Alabama beat Mississippi 82-64 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The win marked Alabama’s (6-3, 1-0) 800th SEC victory. The Crimson Tide are only the second team in league history to achieve that mark. Kentucky has 1,012 conference wins.

Alabama built an 8-0 lead and never trailed.

The Tide led 43-34 at halftime before Ole Miss (5-2, 0-1) reduced its deficit to 49-43 when Romello White made a layup and sank 1 of 2 from the foul line with 15:05 left. Alabama responded with a 10-2 run over the next four minutes and were up by double digits for most of the remainder.

White scored 20 points with 11 rebounds for Ole Miss. KJ Buffen had 15 points and Jarkel Joiner 12.

It will be the only contest played between the two teams this season.

FOR THE RECORD

Alabama has an all-time conference record of 800-626 (.561). Alabama now ranks third in all-time SEC winning percentage, trailing only Kentucky (.780) and Tennessee (.564) in that category.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Host Wichita State on Saturday.

Alabama: Heads to Knoxville, Tennessee to face No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday.

