Ball State squares up against Michigan

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Ball State (0-1) vs. Michigan (2-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Michigan in an early season matchup. Ball State fell short in a 74-73 game at Northern Kentucky on Wednesday. Michigan is coming off an 81-71 overtime win at home against Oakland on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .LEADING LIVERS: Isaiah Livers has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Cardinals gave up 62.7 points per game while scoring 70.8 per matchup. Michigan went 9-2 in non-conference play, averaging 78.4 points and allowing 63.2 per game in the process.

