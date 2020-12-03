CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Baker leads UC Irvine…

Baker leads UC Irvine past La Sierra University 104-54

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had 21 points as UC Irvine routed La Sierra University 104-54 on Wednesday night.

Collin Welp had 14 points for UC Irvine (1-2). Jeron Artest added 11 points. JC Butler had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Uriel Lejtman had 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Duane Darrett Jr. added 11 points. Kamien Cedarlind had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

An NDAA veto could threaten special pay for troops, lawmakers say they won't let that happen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up